Hurling: Donegal lose to Tyrone in high-scoring Division 2B semi-final

Donegal were beaten by a single point, 5-9 to 3-14, in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B semi-final against Tyrone in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Mickey McCann’s side – who were without their entire Setanta contingent – got off to a superb start with goals from Peter Kelly and Sean McVeigh inside the first three minutes.

But they trailed by 4-5 to 3-3 at half-time.

Despite a late rally by Donegal, Tyrone held on for a victory that will see them face Derry in the Division 2B Final.

The only consolation for Donegal is that they are already promoted along with Derry and Tyrone to the new-look Division 2 next season.

