Hurling: Donegal lose to Tyrone in high-scoring Division 2B semi-final

Credit: @TyroneGAALive on X

Donegal were beaten by a single point, 5-9 to 3-14, in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B semi-final against Tyrone in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Mickey McCann’s side – who were without their entire Setanta contingent – got off to a superb start with goals from Peter Kelly and Sean McVeigh inside the first three minutes.

But they trailed by 4-5 to 3-3 at half-time.

Despite a late rally by Donegal, Tyrone held on for a victory that will see them face Derry in the Division 2B Final.

The only consolation for Donegal is that they are already promoted along with Derry and Tyrone to the new-look Division 2 next season.

Daire Bonner had this full-time report for Saturday Sport:

court
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court over serious assault in Limavady

23 March 2024
marylou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou MacDonald visits Donegal today and calls for general election amid FG ‘chaos’

23 March 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men released without charge in relation to Creeslough tragedy

23 March 2024
strule-banner
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh and Omagh Council welcomes funding confirmation for Strule Campus

23 March 2024
Advertisement

