Reaction: McGuinness happy with progress despite constant injury concerns

Photo – Donegal GAA

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has been left with more injury concerns after his team swept Meath aside at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey this evening.

McGuinness has admitted he “hasn’t experienced”  the sheer volume of injuries he has had to deal with recently, as key men Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh were both forced off to taint what was a fairly routine 1-18 to 1-10 win over the Royals.

The Glenties man is remaining positive and says all of these experiences will strengthen the squad before facing Derry in the first round of the Ulster Championship in a month’s time.

In the mean time, Donegal will play Armagh in the National Football League Division 2 Final next Sunday in Croke Park.

Jim spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney after the full time whistle in Ballybofey.

