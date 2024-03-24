Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Colm Markey withdraws from FG European selection convention

Outgoing MEP Colm Markey has withdrawn his name from today’s Midlands North-west selection convention.

Colm Markey has served as an MEP for three years, having been coopted into the European Parliament after Mairead McGuinness was appointed an EU Commissioner. Since then, he’s been serving alongside the constituency’s other Fine Gael representative, Maria Walsh.

Last week, former champion jockey Nina Carberry confirmed she would be seeking a nomination at today’s convention, and

in a statement last night, Colm Markey says he believes the most viable path to retaining two Midlands North West seats for Fine Gael in the election in June is with two candidates, and on that basis, he confirmed he would be withdrawing his name.

The Louth native says he is immensely proud of the work he has done during his three years in Europe, and intends to remain in politics and contest future elections.

simon and orla
News, Top Stories

Harris to be confirmed as FG leader shortly

24 March 2024
markey
News, Top Stories

Colm Markey withdraws from FG European selection convention

24 March 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

5 dead in two separate road incidents in Co. Armagh

24 March 2024
arts_council
News, Top Stories

Creative Schools 2024 welcomes applications for €4,000 grant

24 March 2024
Advertisement

