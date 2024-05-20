Upfront ancillary grants now available for defective concrete block homeowners

Defective block homeowners can now receive upfront emergency accommodation and storage costs.

In a much needed change in the process of applying for ancillary grants, affected homeowners who need to vacate their home to facilitate remediation works are able to submit an invoice to Donegal County Council after which, money to cover accommodation will be paid out.

The homeowner then has a three month period to provide evidence that the money has been used for the intended purpose.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee says it is a major step in helping homeowners through the process of fixing their properties: