Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Upfront ancillary grants now available for defective concrete block homeowners

Defective block homeowners can now receive upfront emergency accommodation and storage costs.

In a much needed change in the process of applying for ancillary grants, affected homeowners who need to vacate their home to facilitate remediation works are able to submit an invoice to Donegal County Council after which, money to cover accommodation will be paid out.

The homeowner then has a three month period to provide evidence that the money has been used for the intended purpose.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee says it is a major step in helping homeowners through the process of fixing their properties:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 1 – Milford

20 May 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, European Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch LIVE – European Election Debate 1

20 May 2024
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

20 May 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Man on trial for murder of Danielle McLaughlin accused of trying to start riot in prison

20 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Local Election 2024, News, Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Donegal Local Election Debate 1 – Milford

20 May 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, European Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch LIVE – European Election Debate 1

20 May 2024
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

20 May 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Man on trial for murder of Danielle McLaughlin accused of trying to start riot in prison

20 May 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council secured an extra €15million in revenue funding last year

20 May 2024
mica home 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

Upfront ancillary grants now available for defective concrete block homeowners

20 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube