Man on trial for murder of Danielle McLaughlin accused of trying to start riot in prison

The man on trial for the rape and murder of a Buncrana woman has been accused of trying to start a riot in prison.

28 year old, Danielle McLaughlin was murdered in Goa, India in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat has been in prison since 2017 with his trial encountering many delays.

He has now been accused of attempting to start a riot, blocking a gate within the Indian prison and threatening staff.

It’s been reported that on Friday afternoon, Jail Superintendent Shankar Garonkar received an order to transfer Bhagat from an ‘under trial’ section of the prison to another area.

While attempting to transfer the prisoner, Bhagat called on other inmates and tried to block a gate in the jail.

He also allegedly threatened staff.

Bhagat faces charges of threatening the superintendent and obstructing staff from discharging their legal duties.