John McNulty delighted with 2nd half comeback in Tipperary

The Donegal Ladies have beaten Tipperary 2-8 to 3-4 this afternoon.

The game was played in Tipperary and Donegal had to dig deep after finding themselves 4 points down at half time.

Manager John McNulty was delighted with his young side for producing a “battling 2nd half display” and was happy to be heading back up the road with another 2 points in the National Ladies Football League Division 2.

Speaking with Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport, McNulty praised his players’ ability to dig in…

 

