241% jump in blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal

The number of blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal has increased drastically.

According to figures released today from the Central Statistics Office, there was a drop in the number of sexual offences and criminal damage incidents.

CSO figures have revealed there were 41 incidents of blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal in 2023, representing a jump of 241% when compared to 2022.

Similarly fraud, deception and related offences increased 18%.

On the other hand, the number of recorded sexual offences dropped almost 5% with 155 in the county last year.

822 attempts or threats to murder, assault, harassments and related offences were recorded in 2023, down 9% on the previous year.

In terms of drink driving, there were 256 incidents last year, down 17% on 2022 figures while drug driving incidents are up slightly to 111.

Last year in Donegal there were two murders recorded along with 8 kidnappings, 5 human trafficking incidents, 51 robberies, 275 burglaries, 814 thefts, 335 controlled drugs offences, 53 incidents of possession of drugs for sale and supply, 42 offences of arson, 2 prostitution offences and 566 criminal damage incidents which is down over 1.5%.

