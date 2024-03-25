Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

IFA Regional Chair addresses plenary meeting of Donegal County Council

The IFA today made representations to a Plenary Meeting of Donegal County Council.

Frank Brady, the Ulster Regional Chairman said that farmers are not respected and called for the farming community to stop being treated as second class citizens.

He highlighted the importance of food production in Ireland as well as the quality of the food produced here, telling councillors that if any industry came to the chamber employing the numbers that agriculture does, everyone would be bending over backwards to support them………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday March 25th

25 March 2024
IFA Council
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA Regional Chair addresses plenary meeting of Donegal County Council

25 March 2024
Fountain 2
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

25 March 2024
knonamona
Top Stories, News

Calls for public consultation revamp in light of active travel plan confusion

25 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday March 25th

25 March 2024
IFA Council
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA Regional Chair addresses plenary meeting of Donegal County Council

25 March 2024
Fountain 2
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

25 March 2024
knonamona
Top Stories, News

Calls for public consultation revamp in light of active travel plan confusion

25 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2024
Untitled design (2)
News, Top Stories

241% jump in blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal

25 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube