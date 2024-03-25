IFA Regional Chair addresses plenary meeting of Donegal County Council

The IFA today made representations to a Plenary Meeting of Donegal County Council.

Frank Brady, the Ulster Regional Chairman said that farmers are not respected and called for the farming community to stop being treated as second class citizens.

He highlighted the importance of food production in Ireland as well as the quality of the food produced here, telling councillors that if any industry came to the chamber employing the numbers that agriculture does, everyone would be bending over backwards to support them………..