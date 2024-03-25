Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Recruitment and retention set to dominate AGSI annual conference

Recruitment and retention are set to dominate as the 46th Annual Conference of Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors gets underway today.

170 delegates representing 31 AGSI Branches will gather in Westport, Co. Mayo this evening.

This year’s conference comes off the back of the Dublin Riots, roster disputes, and issues with burdensome red tape for members.

Along with 23 individual motions, the three day conference will see the Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner address sergeants and inspectors tomorrow.

Top of the agenda is not only recruitment and retention, but also ongoing transformation challenges and the ‘change fatigue’ that’s setting in.

Members are also expected to call for a review of the Garda suspension policy with a view to having an independent oversight mechanism put in place.

This follows the recent controversy around the suspension of a garda for more than three years for giving an unwanted bicycle to a pensioner.

Top Stories

sheep1
News, Top Stories

Dog owners reminded of responsibility as lambing season continues

25 March 2024
Mary from Dungloe
News

Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee members announces retirement

25 March 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest county for housing in Ireland

25 March 2024
Glencolmcille Whale
News, Top Stories

Efforts continue to recover a sperm whale washed up on Glencolmcille beach

25 March 2024
Advertisement

