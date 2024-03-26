Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Appeal after criminal damage incident at business premises in Muff

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident at a business premises in the Springfield Industrial Estate in Muff between 4 o’clock on Friday afternoon last and 1 o’clock on Sunday morning.  A number of windows were cracked at the premises and a lot of stones were found scattered outside the building.

No entry was gained to the building.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have noticed any activity in the area of the Industrial Estate over the course of the weekend to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

