ASTI calls for more to be done to see teachers living abroad come home

A union representing secondary school teachers says more needs to be done to encourage registered teachers to take up vacant posts.

The ASTI says there are 122,000 registered teachers, but only 70,000 are employed in teaching jobs here.

The union is calling for the policy of offering part-time hours to new entrants to be scrapped, with the hopes of attracting those who’ve moved abroad to return home.

ASTI General Secretary, Kieran Christie, says a huge number of qualified teachers aren’t working in classrooms:

