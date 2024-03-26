Patrick McBrearty to miss league final

A blow for Donegal ahead of this weekend’s National Football league Division 2 final with Armagh in Croke Park – Jim McGuinness confirming that Patrick McBrearty won’t be involved on Sunday.

The Donegal captain picked up an injury against Meath on Saturday night and his manager confirmed that McBrearty underwent a scan in Dublin on Monday and is ruled out for this weekend.

McGuinness is unsure about the availability of Ryan McHugh who also picked up an injury in the win over Meath – the Kilcar man will be assessed at training tonight.

McGuinness was speaking in Belfast last night at the launch of this year’s Ulster Championship.