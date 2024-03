Brian Carr has been temporarily co-opted onto Donegal County Council.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher is on maternity leave absence.

Mr Carr has been selected by Sinn Fein to contest the local elections in June in the Glenties Local Electoral Area.

Tributes have been paid to Councillor Gallagher by fellow Councillors.

She has confirmed that she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming elections.