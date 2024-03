Cabinet is expected to agree plans for a system to auto-enrol private sector workers into a pension scheme.

Around 800,000 employees will be included, but the laws must first go through the Oireachtas.

It’ll be open to people aged between 23 and 60 who aren’t already a member of a pension plan.

Head of Communications at Bonkers dot-i-e, Darragh Cassidy, says employers and workers will eventually contribute 6 percent of a person’s salary……….