Some Tidy Towns committees around the country are worried election posters will lower their scores.

Local and European elections take place on the 7th of June, which is around the same time judging for this year’s competition is set to take place.

Fianna Fail Senator, Robbie Gallagher has written to Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys, asking for adjudication to be delayed until after election posters have been taken down, according to the Irish Dail Mail.