There’s calls for traffic calming measures to be installed to allay the fears of people in Greencastle.

Concern has been raised by residents in the vicinity of Greencastle community centre over the speed at which vehicles are travelling through the area.

Donegal County Council has agreed to visit the area to establish what measures should be put in place on the route.

Councillor Martin Farren says it is a busy area with young children that warrants safety improvements: