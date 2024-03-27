Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Huge turnout for politicians response to The People’s Document

There was a huge turnout at a public meeting this evening to hear elected representatives views on The People’s Document.

The document has been devised by campaign groups and includes recommendations from defective block homeowners put forward at a meeting on March 4th.

While outlining the details of the document, campaigner Michael Doherty said homeowners can no longer ‘play Russian roulette’ with the redress scheme.

There was a large turnout of Donegal County Councillors with all parties represented.

Donegal TDs Thomas Pringle, Joe McHugh, Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty set out their positions.

Deputies Pringle and McHugh fully endorsed The People’s Document.

Sinn Féin’s however, failed to fully support The People’s Document. They say it is their party’s position that if in government they will deliver 100% redress for principle private residences and one rental property.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was not in attendance as he was attending an Agriculture and Fisheries meeting in Europe. Meanwhile, Donegal Senator Niall Blaney told MAG Chair Lisa Hone that he could not attend the meeting as ‘he was on the campaign trail.’

Campaigner Michael Doherty concluded the meeting on a positive note by saying ‘there is a brighter day ahead.’

