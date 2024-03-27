‘Where we are now is a pretty dark place’ – defective block homeowner

Hundreds of homeowners packed into The Inishowen Gateway last night. All with one desire, to get redress to remediate their defective concrete block properties.

‘The People’s Document’ was circulated to all public representatives in the county following a meeting gathering the views of affected homeowners on March 4th.

Gar McDonnell lives in Ramelton. His house is set to be demolished within the next month but he and his family are facing a €100,000 shortfall under the enhanced redress scheme.

He says the stress of the defective block crisis has had a detrimental impact on his health:

Sinn Fein at last night’s public meeting did not endorse The People’s Document.

The party’s stumbling block is full redress for all defective concrete block properties. They have committed to 100% redress for principle private residences and one rental property.

Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn say an assessment will need to be carried out to determine how many additional rental properties, holiday homes and community and commercial properties are affected.

88 year old Dominic Hendrick and his wife own a holiday home in Clonmany.

Under Sinn Fein’s proposal, they would initially not be supported financially in repairing their property.

Dominic says their home is falling down: