All accidents need to be reported so safety improvements can be applied for – McClafferty

People involved in road accidents are being urged to report them to Donegal County Council.

The appeal was made at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District, during which Cllr Michael McClafferty called for safety works at the Craig Road junction on the Termon side of Creeslough.

He told the meeting there had been 19 accidents on the stretch over the past 17 years, and the fear is there will be fatalities in the future if the junction isn’t improved.

Officials agreed to examine the area, but noted that incidents which haven’t been reported cannot form part of safety assessments.

Cllr McClafferty says it’s important that all relevant information is logged……………….

 

