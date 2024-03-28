Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost 165,000 people visited OPW owned sites in Donegal in 2023

Almost 165,000 people visited OPW sites in Donegal last year.

There has been an 11% rise in the number of people travelling to Donegal’s OPW owned sites. They are Doe Castle, Donegal Castle, Glebe House and Gallery, Grianán of Aileach and Newmills Corn and Flax.

Figures from the Office of Public Works show Donegal Castle was the most popular site to visit in the county with just over 63,000 visitors in 2023.

Nationally, 15.3 million people visited the country’s historic castles, gardens and monuments last year.

