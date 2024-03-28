Anthony Gorman looks ahead to this weekend’s League Of Ireland fixtures

Anthony Gorman, former Finn Harps captain and manager, spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore on The Score this evening to discuss this weekend’s League Of Ireland fixtures.

Finn Harps travel to Treaty United tomorrow evening (Friday) and then host Bray Wanderers on Easter Monday.

Meanwhile, Derry City welcome Galway United to the Brandywell tomorrow evening and travel to Dublin to play an in-form Shelbourne side in a top-of-the-table encounter on Monday.

Gorman gave his thoughts on both Finn Harps and Derry City’s starts to the season and looked ahead to the action for both clubs over the next few days…