Confusion remains surrounding the number of bus shelters built since 2016



Frustrations grew at a plenary meeting of Donegal County Council this week as it could not be confirmed how many bus shelters had been erected in Donegal in the past eight years.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan questioned Director of Services Brian Canon while putting forward a motion to look into have more bus shelters installed and maintained.

He told the meeting that he seen people that very morning waiting for a bus in the rain and this this cannot be the norm.

Cllr. Crossan says it is increasingly difficult to promote public transport as a result, and it’s his belief that six bus shelters have been installed in Carndonagh since 2016: