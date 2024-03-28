Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Leave the creation of official documents to relevant bodies’, warns Donegal Gardai as car seized

A car has been seized in Donegal after the driver was suspected of having a fraudulent driving licence and insurance disk.

On Tuesday, while on patrol the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were alerted to a vehicle having no insurance.

The car was subsequently stopped and the documents inspected and it emerged they were fraudulent. The items were seized along with the car.

Gardai say investigations are continuing.

They’re warning motorists to never drive without insurance and to leave the creation of official documents to the correct relevant bodies.

police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested following drugs seizure in Derry

28 March 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Task for Simon Harris is to secure his own party’s trust – Cllr Brogan

28 March 2024
Drugs Donegal
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in connection with €4m cocaine packages found washed up on Donegal beaches last year

28 March 2024
walking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €267,000 to develop and upgrade nine outdoor recreation projects in Donegal

28 March 2024
Advertisement

