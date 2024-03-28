‘Leave the creation of official documents to relevant bodies’, warns Donegal Gardai as car seized

A car has been seized in Donegal after the driver was suspected of having a fraudulent driving licence and insurance disk.

On Tuesday, while on patrol the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were alerted to a vehicle having no insurance.

The car was subsequently stopped and the documents inspected and it emerged they were fraudulent. The items were seized along with the car.

Gardai say investigations are continuing.

They’re warning motorists to never drive without insurance and to leave the creation of official documents to the correct relevant bodies.