Three more communities have benefitted from the Uisce Eireann National Leakage Reduction programme.

Dunfanaghy, Toberkeen and Straid from the replacement of almost 2km of old and damaged cast iron water mains.

Works are also ongoing in Liscooley to Castlefinn, Pluck to Manorcunningham, and Coole Upper to Cranford.

Uisce Eireann says these will ensure the provision of safe drinking water, support sustainable growth and enhance the environment.