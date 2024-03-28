Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Sean Paul Barrett looking forward to showdown with Armagh after victory over Fermanagh

Donegal u20’s in action against Fermanagh yesterday

Donegal made it two wins from two in the Eir Grid Ulster Football Under 20 Championship last night with a convincing 1-13 to 5 points win over Fermanagh in Ballybofey.

Paddy McElwee was the star man as he hit 1-3. Luke McGlynn got 0-3. Karl Joseph Molloy and Oisin Caulfield also chipped in with 2 points each.

Manager Sean Paul Barrett says he was happy with an improved 2nd half performance but believes there is plenty room for improvement.

Donegal will now play Armagh in two weeks time where the winners will top the group and progress straight through to the Ulster semi-finals.

Barrett spoke to Ryan Ferry after the victory over Fermanagh and says the Ulster Championship is “completely open”…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested following drugs seizure in Derry

28 March 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Task for Simon Harris is to secure his own party’s trust – Cllr Brogan

28 March 2024
Drugs Donegal
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in connection with €4m cocaine packages found washed up on Donegal beaches last year

28 March 2024
walking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €267,000 to develop and upgrade nine outdoor recreation projects in Donegal

28 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested following drugs seizure in Derry

28 March 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Task for Simon Harris is to secure his own party’s trust – Cllr Brogan

28 March 2024
Drugs Donegal
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in connection with €4m cocaine packages found washed up on Donegal beaches last year

28 March 2024
walking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €267,000 to develop and upgrade nine outdoor recreation projects in Donegal

28 March 2024
100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announce another local election candidate

28 March 2024
434427532_741139508199126_7921513070561060015_n
News, Top Stories

‘Leave the creation of official documents to relevant bodies’, warns Donegal Gardai as car seized

28 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube