Sean Paul Barrett looking forward to showdown with Armagh after victory over Fermanagh

Donegal made it two wins from two in the Eir Grid Ulster Football Under 20 Championship last night with a convincing 1-13 to 5 points win over Fermanagh in Ballybofey.

Paddy McElwee was the star man as he hit 1-3. Luke McGlynn got 0-3. Karl Joseph Molloy and Oisin Caulfield also chipped in with 2 points each.

Manager Sean Paul Barrett says he was happy with an improved 2nd half performance but believes there is plenty room for improvement.

Donegal will now play Armagh in two weeks time where the winners will top the group and progress straight through to the Ulster semi-finals.

Barrett spoke to Ryan Ferry after the victory over Fermanagh and says the Ulster Championship is “completely open”…