There were 412 patients on a trolley at Letterkenny University Hospital this month.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, the number of admitted patients without a bed at the hospital in March is down 22% compared to the same period in 2023.

A total of 9,856 patients had to wait on trollies at hospitals across the country this month.

The organisation says it’s concerned about the increasing risks associated with overcrowding ahead of this bank holiday weekend.