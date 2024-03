A cyclist has been killed in a crash in County Kildare.

His bike and a car collided at Knocknagee close to Carlow Town at around 11:20 this morning.

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Naas General Hospital.

No-one else was injured and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses for contact them.