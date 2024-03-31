Deputy Doherty to bring forward legislation to ban mid-contract price hikes by mobile and internet providers

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson is set to introduce legislation which would see inflation-linked price hikes by mobile phone and internet companies mid-contract banned.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says a growing number of service providers are including stipulations in their terms and conditions that allow them to apply mid-contract price hikes in line with inflation.

From Monday, some will see mobile phone and internet costs increase as much as 8%.

Deputy Doherty says the Government needs to follow suit with others States which have banned action: