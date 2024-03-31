Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal defeat Armagh in Croke Park to claim Division 2 crown

Donegal have beaten Armagh in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final in Croke Park this afternoon.

Donegal edged a close first half and went in at break 0-08 to 0-07 up.

Jim McGuinness’ men dominated proceedings for a huge portion of the 2nd half and lead by 4 points heading into the last quarter. Armagh then came roaring back with 5 unanswered points to take the lead on 68 minutes and set up a frantic end to the contest.

Donegal showed resilience and a late, late Aaron Doherty score made it 0-15 to 0-14.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney reported live from Croke Park at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Putin
News, Top Stories

Putin signs decree to command 150,000 Russians for military service

31 March 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for criminal damage in Ballybofey

31 March 2024
captains lift
News

Donegal defeat Armagh in Croke Park to claim Division 2 crown

31 March 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Cyclist killed in Co. Kildare

31 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Putin
News, Top Stories

Putin signs decree to command 150,000 Russians for military service

31 March 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for criminal damage in Ballybofey

31 March 2024
captains lift
News

Donegal defeat Armagh in Croke Park to claim Division 2 crown

31 March 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Cyclist killed in Co. Kildare

31 March 2024
gpo an post
News, Audio, Top Stories

Optimism and hope felt at 1916 Easter Commemoration today at GPO – Mary Lou McDonald

31 March 2024
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water mains may cause disruptions in Loughanure

31 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube