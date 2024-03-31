Donegal defeat Armagh in Croke Park to claim Division 2 crown

Donegal have beaten Armagh in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final in Croke Park this afternoon.

Donegal edged a close first half and went in at break 0-08 to 0-07 up.

Jim McGuinness’ men dominated proceedings for a huge portion of the 2nd half and lead by 4 points heading into the last quarter. Armagh then came roaring back with 5 unanswered points to take the lead on 68 minutes and set up a frantic end to the contest.

Donegal showed resilience and a late, late Aaron Doherty score made it 0-15 to 0-14.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney reported live from Croke Park at full time…