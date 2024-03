The Government is being urged to introduce rent controls.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says families continue to struggle to put food on the table as a result of increasing rents.

He met with Donegal County Council this week for what he has described as a ‘constructive’ meeting to discuss the ongoing housing crisis in Donegal.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says it is up to the Government however, to step in and provide assistance: