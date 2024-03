“An appetite for change” is how the Sinn Féin leader has described today’s atmosphere at the 1916 Easter Commemoration.

The 108th Anniversary event of the Rising was held outside the GPO in Dublin this afternoon led by the President, Taoiseach, and Táinaiste.

This is one of the first events President Michael D. Higgins has atteneded since his discharge from hospital earlier this month.

Mary Lou McDonald says it comes at a time when there is a real desire for political change: