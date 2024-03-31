Repairs to burst water mains may cause disruptions in Loughanure

Repairs are ongoing to a burst water main in the Loughanure area.
The works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.
Supply disruptions are expected in Loughanure, Kerry town, Ardcrone, Meenbanad and surrounding areas.
