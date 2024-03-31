Stability for Stormont is priority for NI’s First Ministers

Northern Ireland’s First and Deputy First Ministers both say their priority is to ‘provide stability’ during a challenging time for Stormont.

It follows the resignation of DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson – just weeks after the return to power-sharing.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill says ‘no senior politician wants to see the recently-restored executive collapse – again’.

The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly says she will be working closely with her party’s new interim leader, Gavin Robinson, to tackle the big issues facing Northern Ireland.