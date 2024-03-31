Teenage boy dies that was hit by car in Mayo

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car in County Mayo overnight.

The pedestrian, who’s believed to be 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, on the N17 near Claremorris at around 9.20pm.

His body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital for post mortem, but the road remains closed for forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

A major nationwide crackdown on road safety is continuing today, with Gardaí out in force across the country for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Sergeant Gavin Coleman from the Garda Traffic Division says road deaths are already up a quarter on last year, and he’s appealing for all road-users to be careful and act responsibly.