Traffic diversions in place in Ballybofey/Stranorlar today

Disruptions to traffic are expected today in Ballybofey/Stranorlar due to an annual Easter Commemoration event taking place.

Disruptions are expected from 1:30pm to 5:30pm, with access to Main St being restricted to locals only.

Traffic from Donegal Town will be diverted at Lidl on the Donegal Road in Ballybofey, over Dreenan and onwards to the N15 at Stranorlar.

Traffic from Letterkenny/Lifford will be diverted at Millbrae over Dreenan and back out again at Lidl on the Donegal Road in Ballybofey.