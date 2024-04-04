Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man Michael Boyle on London looking for improvement as championship starts against Galway

London start their Connacht Championship campaign on Saturday in Ruislip against Galway and have nine players from Donegal involved in their panel.

Ciaran Diver – Moville, Daniel Clarke and Michael Lynch – Naomh Colmcille, Joseph McGill and Paddy Dolan – St Mary’s Convoy, Sean McMonagle – Na Rossa, Nathan McElwaine – Termon, Michael Miller – St Eunans and Micháel Carroll – Gaoth Dobhair all work in the UK and have committed to the Londoners this season.

The squad also includes three Derry men – Oran Kerr, Ruairi Rafferty and Ryan Tohill and two Tyrone natives in Matthew Walsh and Caolan Mulgrew.

The London camp is under no illusion of the task at hand and having just missed out on the quarter finals of the Tailteann Cup last year, their target is progression in the second tier competition down the line.

Termon man Michael Boyle coached Gaoth Dobhair to Donegal and Ulster senior titles in 2017 and has been involved at club and county level in London since his move across the channel a number of years ago.

This year, Boyle is coaching under manager Michael Maher and has been telling Highland’s Oisin Kelly what they are looking to achieve in this years championship.

