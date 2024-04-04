Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Flood failure sees Harps v UCD kick off brought forward to 5pm

Photo Clare McCahill

Following consultation with the FAI, Finn Harps match vs UCD this Friday will kick off at the earlier time of 5pm.

The game has been brought forward because of a floodlight failure at Finn Park.

The club said: “We very much regret the inconvenience caused to our supporters but the club has no choice following the failure of floodlight system to pass a test on Wednesday evening.

There have been several issues with floodlights at Finn Park in recent years and the club has not been in a position to access the grant for an LED system but continue to pursue this avenue.

The club ordered and paid for components before the season, but were informed late on that the order could not be fulfilled. Further efforts to source the needed components saw a delivery today, but the wrong type was sent to us meaning the test this evening was failed.

It continues to be a huge challenge to ensure the facilities at Finn Park meet licencing criteria and we are very grateful to our volunteers and local tradespeople for their ongoing efforts.

This regrettable situation is further evidence that the move to a new stadium is vital for the survival of the club.”

The club added: “Following Friday’s match the board will continue efforts to address the floodlight situation for future home matches and inform supporters of any developments.

We would again like to thank our supporters for their understanding and continued support.”

