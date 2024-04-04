Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We hear from a young man opposed to the redevelopment of a shop on the site of the Creeslough explosion, we hear of Finn Harp’s struggles with the flood lights, a listener has a very negative after sales experience and Deputy Marian Harkin says drivers may head north to save money of fuel:

Dr Dyan Daly outlines the work of Forensic Science Ireland, Your Voice, Your Community features John Richard and Raj who are members of the Tamil language community and there’s details of a report into the financial implications of reunification:

In ‘Talking History’ Dr Joe Kelly discusses the origins of a Republic and later to GPs, opposed to assisted dying, join Greg ahead of a public meeting on the issue next week: