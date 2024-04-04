Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear from a young man opposed to the redevelopment of a shop on the site of the Creeslough explosion, we hear of Finn Harp’s struggles with the flood lights, a listener has a very negative after sales experience and Deputy Marian Harkin says drivers may head north to save money of fuel:

Dr Dyan Daly outlines the work of Forensic Science Ireland, Your Voice, Your Community features John Richard and Raj who are members of the Tamil language community and there’s details of a report into the financial implications of reunification:

In ‘Talking History’ Dr Joe Kelly discusses the origins of a Republic and later to GPs, opposed to assisted dying, join Greg ahead of a public meeting on the issue next week:

Top Stories

Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in unemployment rate in March

4 April 2024
