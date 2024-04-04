Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone Ladies gearing up for Division 2 League Final – Sean O’Kane & Chloe McCaffrey

The Tyrone senior ladies are back in the Division 2 final for the first time in twenty five years.

In 1999 they beat Dublin and then in 2000 Tyrone lost to Mayo in the Division 1 decider.

If they are to emulate the success over the Dubs, they will have to overcome Kildare in this Sunday’s final at Croke Park.

Both Tyrone and Kildare have already secured promotion to Division 1 and are unbeaten in their campaigns but Kildare may start as slight favourites by virtue of the fact that they topped the standings.

Ahead of the game Paddy Hunter caught up with Tyrone Manager Sean O’Kane and Vice Captain Chloe McCaffrey…

 

Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in unemployment rate in March

4 April 2024
