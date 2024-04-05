Cockhill looking to make history by reaching FAI Junior Cup Final – Gavin Cullen & Peter Doherty

Cockhill Celtic are one win away from creating history and becoming the first side from Inishowen to reach the final of the FAI Junior Cup.

They face Pike Rovers in Limerick at the semi final stage on Sunday afternoon. Kick off at Jackman Park is 1pm and Tom Clancy will have updates on Highland in association with McKenna’s Londis Buncrana.

Cockhill’s campaign to date has seen them cruise through the rounds but Sunday’s opposition is expected to be the toughest so far for last years beaten FAI Intermediate Cup finalists.

After that disappointing defeat, Cockhill dropped to the junior ranks as the Ulster Senior League came to an end.

The Junior Cup was no doubt on the Cockhill hit list – and as Manager Gavin Cullen has been telling Oisin Kelly – if they are to make the final, it’s going to take a big shift on the road.

Peter Doherty has been speaking with Chris Ashmore, Peter says it’s a tie they are really forward to Sunday.