Barrett hobbles off as Ireland are beaten by France in first EURO ’25 Qualifier

Donegal’s Amber Barrett

Ireland went down 1-0 to France in Metz last night as Marie Antoinette Katoto tapped home an early 7th minute winner after some sloppy Irish defending.

Ireland rarely threatened, though they did at least make the home fans a little nervous with a rally in the last five minutes that saw Caitlin Hayes glance a Megan Campbell throw into the arms of the French ‘keeper.

Milford’s Amber Barrett was introduced just after the hour-mark but played less than ten minutes, as she hobbled off to be replaced by Lucy Quinn.

Tyler Toland was an un-used substitute.

Eileen Gleeson must now recharge her squad for Tuesday’s massive encounter with England at the Aviva Stadium.

