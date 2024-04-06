Danny Mullan says Derry City are only focused on themselves

Danny Mullen says Derry City aren’t concerned about other results in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The midfielder scored City’s third goal as they ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Dundalk last night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

It was a night where the Candy Stripes closed the gap on league leaders Shelbourne as Damien Duff’s side just about managed to snatch a draw at the death in Drogheda.

Mullen told Martin Holmes after the game he isn’t interested in other team’s results yet…