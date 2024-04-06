Donegal begin Ulster Minor campaign with win over Fermanagh

Donegal have beaten Fermanagh 3-13 to 1-04 in this afternoon’s Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship first round fixture in Donagh.

Paddy Ward hit 2-1 and Conor McCahill notched 1-5 as Barry Ward’s youngsters ran out comfortable winners in rough conditions in Fermanagh.

In the other game in Section A, Donegal’s next opponents Tyrone overcame Down by 2-07 to 1-07.

In Section B, Armagh defeated Antrim by 2-09 to 0-02 and Derry beat Cavan 1-08 to 1-05.

After the game, Donegal manager Barry Ward gave his thoughts to Ryan Ferry…