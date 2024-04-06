Donegal prevail over Armagh in Ulster LGFA Minor Championship

Donegal’s minor ladies have beaten Armagh 3-12 to 2-10 in today’s Ulster LGFA Minor Championship clash.

The game was originally meant to take place in MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey but was moved to Burt.

Meanwhile, in the Ulster LGFA U16 Championship, there was disappointment for Donegal as they lost out to Antrim.

Having led 2-3 to 1-3 at half time, Antrim out-scored Donegal by 7 points to 4 in the second half and eventually ran out worthy winners.

The final score in Ballyshannon this afternoon was Donegal 1-7, Antrim 2-10.