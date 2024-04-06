Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Career choice supports available to Donegal students

A new initiative of Education and Training Boards Ireland, FET Skills Box, was launched at the National Construction Training Campus County Offaly this week.

The skills box will be available to every second level student in Ireland, and contains FET Career Charts.

The career charts will outline FET career options and education routes for multiple sectors, including: construction, tourism and hospitality, healthcare, business, and climate and green skills.

ETBI have said that FET courses delivered by ETB are a flexible and accessible way to progress in your career and leaning journey, and focus on equipping people with the relevant skills needed in todays workforce.

They also added that skills boxes have been developed to give people the opportunity to explore all skills training options and routes in a particular sector – in the one resource, and to help career guidance councilors guide students effectively on their options.

FET skills boxes will be delivered to all secondary schools nationwide in the coming weeks.

