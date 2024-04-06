Galway prove too strong for London in Ruislip

Galway have beaten London 5-21 to 0-09 in the Connacht Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final this afternoon in Ruislip.

It was one-way traffic as Galway went in at half-time 1-15 to 0-3 in front. The second half was more of the same as Galway ran out comfortable winners.

There was a plethora of players from the north-west in the squad for London today. Donegal were well represented with 9 in total. There were also 3 players from Derry and 2 from Tyrone.

Michael Lynch, Daniel Clarke (0-2), Ciaran Diver (0-1) and Nathan McElwaine, who are all from Donegal, started today’s game for London while Oran Kerr from Derry also started.

In the end, Galway proved much too strong.