Institute notched up great win away to Dundela – but Dergview lose again

Institute recorded a great 4-3 away win over Dundela in their NIFL Championship Promotion Group game.

Goals from Charlie Dornan (an own goal), Connor Quigley, Liam Mullan and Michael Harris (pictured) ensured the points for the Kevin Deery managed side.

Meanwhile, struggling Dergview – whose last win was in February – were beaten 2-1 by Ballyclare Comrades in the relegation group. The Tyrone side found themselves 2-0 down in side 15 minutes, but despite getting one back they could not salvage a draw.