Simon Harris says he’s not currently prioritising a United Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the party’s Ard Fheis in Galway city, the incoming Taoiseach said it’s more important to focus on North-South co-operation.

Asked if he shared the view of his predecessor Leo Varadkar that there would be a United Ireland in his lifetime, the new party leader says he wants reunification, but that’s not his main priority right now…