Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Simon Coveney will not run in European elections

Simon Coveney has confirmed he will not run in the upcoming European elections.

The Cork South Central TD confirmed this week that he would depart Cabinet when new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is elected as Taoiseach on Tuesday.

Speculation had been mounting that the outgoing Minister for Enterprise could contest in Ireland South.

He previously served as an MEP between 2004 and 2007.

However speaking at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Galway City, Simon Coveney said he is not looking to return to Europe…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen leaves over 1800 in the dark in Donegal

6 April 2024
post letter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children of Post Office Horizon scandal parents calling for “family fund”

6 April 2024
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Druminardagh/Copany

6 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-06 130559
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny driver arrested following positive drug test and excessive speed

6 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen leaves over 1800 in the dark in Donegal

6 April 2024
post letter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children of Post Office Horizon scandal parents calling for “family fund”

6 April 2024
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Druminardagh/Copany

6 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-06 130559
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny driver arrested following positive drug test and excessive speed

6 April 2024
simon coveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Coveney will not run in European elections

6 April 2024
social media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Psychiatrist calls for public health warnings on social media

6 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube