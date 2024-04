Almost 1,800 homes and businesses are now without power in Donegal as a result of storm Kathleen.

Killybegs, Kilcar and Buncrana are the worst affected with between 400 and almost 600 left in the dark.

Dungloe, Derrybeg and Ballyshannon are also reported to have faults.

The ESB says crews are active and responding to faults where safe to do so.

It says it will have a fuller picture of the damage around lunchtime as the peak of the storm passes.

